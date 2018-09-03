Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

While everyone was gushing over Boity Thulo’s performance on South African television’s Live Amp, Zimbabwe’s very own hip hop starlet, Yung Tyran, was introducing himself to Mzansi.

Real name, Thamsanqa Sibanda, the Bulawayo born rapper was mixing it top South African entertainers such as award winning AKA who is an artiste Yung Tyran looks up to.

He was on the Live Amp (SABC1’s flagship music show) stage after he was voted the winner of the programme’s first Bubbling Under competition. The competition is to find the next big thing and an artiste who is ready to own the Live Amp stage. AKA was performing his song Fela in Versace from his latest album Touch my Blood, while television personality Boity Thulo was dropping her debut hip hop single Wuz Dat that features Nasty C.

Yung Tyran performed and was hailed by Live Amp and viewers for his stage presence and the artiste said it was a moment he would cherish the most as he met AKA and Boity.

“It was really amazing and I got five star treatment from the Live Amp team. I received a lot of respect from AKA and Boity which is something I didn’t expect,” said Yung Tyran.

He said he was under pressure to perform well as the show was live.

“There was a lot of pressure on my shoulders because it was all live. So if I made any error it’d have stuck but I kept calm and I believe I did well,” said Yung Tyran.

The rapper left Bulawayo in 2014 to seek greener pastures in South Africa and since then he has been networking with artistes and labels in Mzansi. He has been releasing EPs and music videos that have featured on international channels such as MtvBase and have been received well.

Yung Tyran said his mission was to be a global superstar.

“My vision is to become a globally celebrated musician. So I’m working on moving to Canada or USA as I grow my fan base. So this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for an up and coming act. It’s definitely going to propel my career to new heights,” said Yung Tyran.

Like this: Like Loading...