Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabweans will be able to vote for their favourite model during the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant to choose Miss Personality through an online poll.

Miss World Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on ZBCtv for the rest of nation to see 14 models vie for the crown on Saturday.

The pageant, which is running under the theme “Embracing a Woman, a Symbol of Beauty”, will be held at Orchids Garden in Domboshava.

The 14 vying for the national crown are Yolanda Warambwa, Bridget Vambe, Patricia Muchenje, Gracious Manyanhaire, Nyasha Katozo, Yollanda Chimbarami, Musawenkosi Dhlamini, Courtney Matende, Ivy Mupararano, Francina Katuruza, Belinda Potts, Concilia Karemba, Wendy Maturi and Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi.

Miss Zimbabwe Trust spokesperson, Tendai Chirau, said they will set up a poll on Facebook for people to vote.

“We are going to have people’s choice award – Miss Personality. This is where people will be able to vote on Facebook with a poll we shall set up. The person who will get the highest amount of votes when we close the voting will win the crown of Miss Personality,” said Chirau.

After a gruelling two weeks of boot camp where 22 models were in the running before the number was cut down to 14, Miss World Zimbabwe enters the final stages this week. During the competition two models were booted out for uncouth behaviour while the other six failed to make the cut at boot camp.

Last Friday, Miss Zimbabwe Trust, the organisers of the pageant, held a sashing ceremony at their offices which was witnessed by the 14 models’ friends and families.

Chirau said prejudging will be held on Thursday.

“Prejudging is the final stage of the competition. Here no one will be eliminated unless a model breaks the rules of the competition. The prejudging is just a chance for the judges to meet the 14 aspiring queens and get to know them more,” said Chirau.

He said as usual, ZBCtv will broadcast the pageant live on Saturday from 9PM ending midnight.

