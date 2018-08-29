Showbiz Correspondent

MOVIE house Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe is pulling out all the stops to try and lure movie enthusiasts to watch their offerings and tomorrow, cinema goers in Bulawayo can watch three movies for the price of one.

The promotion titled the ‘August Movie Marathon’ will have five movies – Incredibles 2, The Meg, Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Spy who dumped me and EQ showing. All these movies will be shown during three time slots, namely 10AM, 12.30AM and 5PM.

According to Ster Kinekor spokesperson Comfort Mbaserah, the movies will be shown in all four Cinemas at the movie house.

“For example at 10AM, perhaps Mission Impossible 2 will be at Cinema 1, Meg in Cinema 2, EQ Cinema 3 and Incredibles Cinema 4. Then at 12.30PM if one wants to swap and watch to another cinema they can do so and so on. All this will be for the price of one which is $6 for adults and $3 for children,” said Mbaserah.

