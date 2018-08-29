Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THIS year’s Intwasa Festival koBulawayo will be shut down by Skyz Metro FM’s Umcimbi Wabantu which will be a celebration of the commercial radio station’s second anniversary.

Following last year’s maiden anniversary celebrations at White City Stadium on August 25 where thousands attended, this year’s bash will be held on the last day of Intwasa – September 29.

The annual festival will be held from September 26 to 29 under the theme Realities & Experiences.

Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri said they partnered with Intwasa so as to give Bulawayo residents a show to remember.

He said they were still finalising the headline and supporting acts.

“We are harnessing our collective energies to ensure that Bulawayo gets its best show of the year. So we shall bring a surprise act in due course but it’s the kind of act that will bring people to their feet,” said Phiri.

“For the local acts we are also still finalising but what I can assure people is that the big names that people have heard on Skyz Metro FM will be there.”

Phiri said they want to tackle the daunting Large City Hall car park which has been an Achilles heel for some promoters in the past.

“The most likely venue will be the Large City Hall car park. People will be paying but for the calibre of artiste we are bringing it’ll be a nominal fee. We have no intention of ripping off the people of Bulawayo, but we want them to come and have the party of their lives,” said Phiri.

He said they were celebrating two years of being on air.

“We want to thank our listeners for being with us for the past two years. This show is just to assure them that we are here for the long haul as a station,” said Phiri.

Last year Professor, Stiff, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Ammara Brown were the headline acts. It was a sea of people as the radio station celebrated its first anniversary. The same is expected this year during the Intwasa Festival where the Large City Hall car park is the epicentre.

