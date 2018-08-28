Showbiz Correspondent

TWO Zimbabweans are among a stellar cast of aspiring film-makers selected to undergo a year of intensive training in film and television production as part of the recently-launched MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the 60 selected students had been chosen from more than 3 000 hopefuls across Africa, and are to be the first students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academies that will operate in West Africa, East Africa and Southern Africa, each of which will host 20 students.

The Zimbabweans are Nobert Mapfoche of Bulawayo and Rutendo Mahofa of Harare. They will attend the Southern Africa MTF Academy in Lusaka, Zambia.

“We are excited and delighted to have two Zimbabweans in the Academy and look forward to their participation and success, as well as to their future roles in the local film and television industry,” said Ms Dziva.

The candidates were chosen after a two-month process of shortlisting candidates from the 3 000 applicants from 13 countries, which was followed by a rigorous interview and adjudication process by a group of film and television industry experts and the three regional academy directors.

The 20 future film-makers chosen from Southern Africa were selected on the basis of their industry-related qualifications and skills, as well as their passion to narrate Africa’s unique stories. They start their year’s training on October 1, with MultiChoice Africa sponsoring the students’ tuition fees and accommodation, as well as a stipend for the duration of their training.

The MTF Academy students will be provided with the means to fully develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

Zambian broadcasting stalwart Berry Lwando will direct the Lusaka MTF Academy and will spearhead training of the 20 Southern African students, who also include participants from Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique. During the programme, MTF Academy students will produce television and film content that will be aired on M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platform, including Africa Magic, Zambezi Magic, M-Net and SuperSport, reaching audiences on the continental DStv platform.

“On graduation from the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, the MTF student will leave with the knowledge and skills to contribute professionally to Africa’s film and television industry,” said Dziva.

“As a company deeply rooted in Zimbabwe, MultiChoice understands that many young, aspiring film-makers have the capacity to learn and strengthen their skillset to give back to their communities, but may not be financially equipped to do so. The MultiChoice Talent Factory focuses on making sure that those gems are nurtured and their talent developed in order to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s creative industry.”

