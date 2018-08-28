Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MISS World Zimbabwe this week enters its final stretch in the wake of the booting out of four aspirants, two of whom were sent packing for violating the code of conduct of the pageant.

On Monday evening there was an elimination ceremony that saw two models – Merlin Patai (19) and Tungamirai Shoko (22) – being booted out of the contest. This cut came after two other models – Rumbidzai Monalisa Mashaire and Beverly Tariro Manyarara – were sent home on Friday on allegations of gross indiscipline.

“Two girls have been evicted from the Miss World Zimbabwe Boot camp for indiscipline and violation of camp rules. The two also failed to fully co-operate in various tasks as required of them during boot camp. According to Miss Zimbabwe Trust Rules and Regulations, Good sportsmanship is expected at all times,” read a statement on the Miss World Zimbabwe Facebook page.

It seems that those who survived last week’s elimination learnt their lessons as their names were not in this week’s elimination phase and improved on their weaknesses.

There are now 14 models that are set to take to the ramp on September 8 at the Orchids Gardens in Domboshava during the finals of the competition.

The remaining 14 are Yolanda Warambwa, Bridget Vambe, Patricia Muchenje, Gracious Manyanhaire, Nyasha Katozo, Yollanda Chimbarami, Musawenkosi Dhlamini, Courtney Matende, Ivy Mupararano, Francina Katuruza, Belinda Potts, Concilia Karemba, Wendy Maturi and Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi.

Contacted for comment for further details, Miss Zimbabwe Trust spokesperson Tendai Chirau said he was in a meeting.

