AWARD winning Hip Hop musician, Asaph, impressed with his performance this past Saturday at UnPlugged Zimbabwe, an event he headlined alongside South Africa’s Award winning Artist – Shekhinah.

The Bulawayo-born rapper, who was joined on stage by MC Chita and Ganyaz, did a 30 minute set prior to the main act – Shekhinah.

Asaph impressed the crowd with his high energy performance and also laid the stage for Shekhinah who performed soon after him.

One of those who were in the crowd was @FitnessBaeInt who tweeted: “I had no idea we had such a talented Hip Hop artist in Zim.

“His stage presence was off the hook. I can’t get over yesterday. Now I’m going to hunt for his music. @TheBoyAsaph I was sold, you have a new fan!”

Asaph, who recently won the Best Hip Hop Act at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, had the crowd singing along to his chart topping single, MAMBO, which has been sitting on Number One on the ZiFM Top 40 charts for the past six weeks.

Another attendee Josh Zawe lauded Asaph for his performance saying he was destined for greatness.

“Asaph’s performance provided evidence of just how alive Zim Hip Hop is. Asaph provided a class act that had the crowd dancing and singing along to his catchy music.

“Asaph was in his element and the energy he had during his performance was only outdone by the passion that was evident in his efforts. If the crowd’s reaction is anything to go by, Asaph is destined for greatness,” said Zawe.

Asaph said: “Before the performance, I was a bit nervous as I thought people might not know the songs.

“However, I was really moved when I saw them responding to the songs during the performance. The energy I got from the audience was just incredible and helped with the entire set.”

He promised his fans more music and more performances this year.

“I am excited with the last part of the year, I have a few more performances and more music.

“But I would like to thank everyone who came through to UnPlugged to show love,” said Asaph.

Other acts that performed at UnPlugged Zimbabwe were Jazz Act – Buhle, Reverb 7, Magitare LIVE, TK Beats and Those Guys Vacho.

