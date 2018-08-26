Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) has been moved from September 8 to September 22 for their national finals to pave way for the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant, an official has said.

The two pageants had been pencilled for the same day albeit in different cities.

However, MTZ chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya said they had moved theirs to September 22 to ensure greater cohesion in the local modelling industry.

“The dates have been moved because we didn’t want to bring confusion in the industry.

“Two major competitions in the modelling industry can’t be held on the same day so September 22 is the day that our models will strut their stuff on stage.

“We’ve identified Holiday Inn as the venue, tentatively,” said Dube-Muleya.

She said preparations for the finals were going along well and called for people to come forward and sponsor the pageant.

“Preps are going well. As before our doors are always open for those who want to sponsor the event. There can never be enough sponsorship for the pageant and we are looking for it,” said Dube-Muleya.

She said the boot camp was going to be held a week before the pageant.

“The boot camp will be held a week before the pageant at a secret location. The location is a secret for the safety of the ladies who’ll be part of the boot camp,” said Dube-Muleya.

Models who have been shortlisted for the finals are Anelisiwe Ndebele, Sibusisiwe Falala and Tendai Sibanda (Bulawayo), Tafadzwa Jaricha, Life Matunzeni and Silethemba Maphosa (Manicaland), Chantelle Dlamini, Hannah Maramba and Ivy Ncube (Matabeleland North), Ashleigh Mutsa and Agatha Kulingah (Midlands), Panashe Kimberly Peters, Nelia Marisa and Maita Kainga (Harare). Masvingo will be represented by Gamuchirai Jonhera, Ruvarashe Makuu and Faith Dube with Ruvimbo Mukandatsama representing Matabeleland South. Kudzai Chivinge will represent Mashonaland Central, Natalie Mangondo, Mashonaland East and Pauline Marere Mashonaland West.

