Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WHILE some celebrities announce their marriages to all and sundry, local wheel spinner DJ Slamma tied the knot in a secret ceremony this month.

DJ Slamma, real name Gordon Imbayago earlier this year sensationally went on a bended knee when his then girlfriend Thenjiwe Dube touched down at Joshua Nkomo International Airport from her United Kingdom base. A video of him popping the question circulated on social media with friends and family congratulating him.

At the beginning of this month the couple held a small ceremony at her family home in Bulawayo’s Romney Park suburb where they got married.

“The ceremony was held with close family and friends from both sides. We shall hold a bigger ceremony for everyone next year,” said DJ Slamma.

Meanwhile, Lady Tshawe will today tie the knot with her long-time sweetheart, Thembalethu Jinkila Ndlovu, during a private ceremony in the city with the who is who of the local showbiz industry expected to attend. Daughter of Reverend Paul Bayethe Damasane, Lady Tshawe has been sharing their love journey all throughout the weeks leading up to the wedding with friends and family. Those who were fortunate enough to be invited to the wedding were asked to fill in an online form to confirm their attendance.

Lady Tshawe, during the week, released a song, Love This Feeling, perhaps content with the feeling of love that has engulfed her leading up to marrying the love of her life.

The song is on a 90s R&B tip with X Mile riding the beat and Lady Tshawe laying her signature poetic lyrics. It’s a feel good song that was produced by Oktopus which will be on her upcoming album titled Cocoa Butter which will be dropped next month.

