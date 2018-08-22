Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO soul musician Bekezela is relishing sharing the stage with superstar Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi during the Spring Feelings Jazz and Dinner concert pencilled for Bulawayo next month.

Tuku will be the headline act during the dinner event on September 7 at the Large City Hall. The event, being organised by recently formed promotional company Big Scale Entertainment, will also feature performances from South Africa-based jazz muso Sibonginkosi Tshabalala better known as Mr Prince and Nigerian saxophonist Ola Sax.

Bekezela, who is behind the self named hit song, Bekezela, which won the Song of the Year gong during the Bulawayo Arts Awards, said it was an honour to be sharing the stage with Tuku.

“It’s one thing to be performing in Bulawayo my home city, but it’s another thing to be sharing the stage with an icon of Tuku’s magnitude. I’m so honoured as a musician and this is another achievement for me,” said Bekezela.

This will be the first time Bekezela performs in Bulawayo this year ever since he relocated to South Africa and found fame there after being signed to Muthaland Entertainment.

Bekezela said he expects to see a lot of people at the dinner concert.

In South Africa, Bekezela has been a busy man, performing on a weekly basis as he spreads his music across that nation. He has also performed in Botswana.

Big Scale Entertainment spokesperson Calvin Chauke said they want to set new showbiz trends hence they had come up with the concept of a dinner show which is a rarity in local showbiz circles.

“The discerning jazz listener has been neglected in Bulawayo and we’re hoping to give him/her something to cheer about. We’re aiming to host a top class event,” Chauke said.

“Tuku is raring to engage his Bulawayo fans as he’s yet to play in the city this year. Bekezela is certain to express gratitude for the honour he was given at the Bulawayo Arts Awards when his song clinched the Song of the Year award. So, people can expect great performances.”

Chauke said they were planning an after party at the New Alabama Jazz Club where some of the artists will make an appearance.

Tickets to the dinner event are already on sale at Rainbow Hotel. General entrance is $40, $80 VIP and $120 VVIP.

