Natasha Chamba, Showbiz Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN winemaker, Joseph Dhafana, has broken the wine auction record in South Africa after he auctioned a box of six Mosi Wines for R16 000.

The wines that were made by him were auctioned at the Solo Studios Intimate-Art Encounters event which was held in Riebeek Kasteel last Saturday.

The price has been recorded as the highest price recorded in South Africa ever.

In an interview, Dhafana, who is based in South Africa, said he was elated.

“I’m elated as I broke the record this past weekend. I auctioned a vertical box of Mosi Wines,” he said.

The proceeds of the auction, Dhafana said, will be donated to charity and some will be sent to Zimbabwe.

“Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to charity and I’ll definitely plough back some of the money home. I owe it to Zimbabwe because it nurtured me. If not for my country, I might have never made it here,” he said.

The 35-year-old started off as a gardener in South Africa after relocating there illegally from Zimbabwe in 2009. He is now a qualified wine judge and owns his own wine brand, Mosi Wines.

This is a great achievement for the black community as the wine industry is dominated by white people.

His meteoric rise to one of the most recognisable young figures in the wine industry is nothing short of remarkable.

Currently a head sommelier (wine waiter) at La Colombe, Joseph is also a board member of the Black Cellar Club (BLACC) and captain of Team Zimbabwe which competed at the World Blind Wine Tasting Championships in Burgundy in 2017.

Team Zimbabwe managed to defeat Italy at the competition in Burgundy. Dhafana said this year, Team Zimbabwe will be representing the country once again in France on October 13. — @queentauruszw

Like this: Like Loading...