THE DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA) launch event was held earlier this week with the list of nominees being released.
Gqom sensation, Distruction Boyz and their smash hit Omunye commanded the spotlight, leading the nominees list with an impressive three nods for Song of the Year, Favourite Rising Star and Favourite Music Artiste/Group.
Nipping close at the heels with two nominations each are Prince Kaybee and Kagiso Rabada. Prince Kaybee is nominated in the Song of the Year and Favourite DJ categories, while Rabada appears in the Favourite Sports Personality of the Year and Favourite Personality of the Year lists.
Rabada will have to beat stiff competition from media darling Bonang Matheba, crowd favourite Papa Penny Ahee, Mzansi sweetheart Nomzamo Mbatha and the flamboyant reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo. Last year, fan favourite Thembisa Mdoda walked away with the gong for Mzansi’s ultimate favourite personality.
Social media was set ablaze as fans questioned why The Queen actor, Themba Ndaba, who plays the hugely popular character of Brutus, did not feature on the list. Ndaba, who walked away with the best actor award last year, is known for setting the internet on fire with his performance as Brutus. Nominees for the best actor category include Warren Masemola, Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Masoja Msiza, and Khulu Skenjana.
This year, there is the addition of a new category, Favourite Personality of the Year, which will be awarded to a personality that has gone above and beyond to have an impact in our society.
There is also a hardworking and dedicated community leader who will be bestowed the Life Changer award. This is a person who has worked tirelessly and passionately for the betterment of their community to create positive change. This person will also receive a cash prize of R50 000.
Bonang Matheba will reprise her role as host of the awards that will be held on November 24.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Favourite Song Of The Year
Prince Kaybee and Lasoulmates Ft Zanda Zakuza and Tns — Club Controller
DJ Maphorisa Ft DJ Tira, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly — Midnight Starring
Heavy K Ft Nokwazi and Bucie — Inde
Distruction Boyz Ft Dladla Mshunqisi and Benny Maverick — Omunye
Kwesta Ft Wale — Spirit
Favourite TV Presenter
Lerato Kganyago
Thomas Mlambo
Pearl Modiadie
Carol Tshabalala
Anele Mdoda
Favourite Comedian
Skhumba Felix Hlophe
Tumi Morake
Smowkey Nyembe
Mpho Popps
Favourite Rising Star
Smash Afrika
Luvo Manyonga
Distruction Boyz
Langa Mavuso
Lungi Ngidi
Favourite Radio Personality
Anele Mdoda
Ntate Thuso Motaung
Dudu “Lady D” Khoza
DJ Fresh
Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize
Favourite Actor
Warren Masemola
Hamilton Dlamini
Mduduzi Mabaso
Masoja Msiza
Khulu Skenjana
Favourite Actress
Thembsie Matu
Rami Chuene
Linda Sebezo
Moshidi Motshegwa
Lesego Marakalla
Favourite Music Artiste / Group
Lady Zamar
Shekhinah
Distruction Boyz
Khuzani
Aka
Favourite DJ
Ms Cosmo
DJ Maphorisa
Prince Kaybee
DJ Tira
Black Coffee
Favourite Sports Personality
Kagiso Rabada
Percy Tau
Caster Semenya
Pitso Mosimane
Siya Kolisi
