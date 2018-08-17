THE DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCA) launch event was held earlier this week with the list of nominees being released.

Gqom sensation, Distruction Boyz and their smash hit Omunye commanded the spotlight, leading the nominees list with an impressive three nods for Song of the Year, Favourite Rising Star and Favourite Music Artiste/Group.

Nipping close at the heels with two nominations each are Prince Kaybee and Kagiso Rabada. Prince Kaybee is nominated in the Song of the Year and Favourite DJ categories, while Rabada appears in the Favourite Sports Personality of the Year and Favourite Personality of the Year lists.

Rabada will have to beat stiff competition from media darling Bonang Matheba, crowd favourite Papa Penny Ahee, Mzansi sweetheart Nomzamo Mbatha and the flamboyant reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo. Last year, fan favourite Thembisa Mdoda walked away with the gong for Mzansi’s ultimate favourite personality.

Social media was set ablaze as fans questioned why The Queen actor, Themba Ndaba, who plays the hugely popular character of Brutus, did not feature on the list. Ndaba, who walked away with the best actor award last year, is known for setting the internet on fire with his performance as Brutus. Nominees for the best actor category include Warren Masemola, Hamilton Dlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Masoja Msiza, and Khulu Skenjana.

This year, there is the addition of a new category, Favourite Personality of the Year, which will be awarded to a personality that has gone above and beyond to have an impact in our society.

There is also a hardworking and dedicated community leader who will be bestowed the Life Changer award. This is a person who has worked tirelessly and passionately for the betterment of their community to create positive change. This person will also receive a cash prize of R50 000.

Bonang Matheba will reprise her role as host of the awards that will be held on November 24.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Favourite Song Of The Year

Prince Kaybee and Lasoulmates Ft Zanda Zakuza and Tns — Club Controller

DJ Maphorisa Ft DJ Tira, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly — Midnight Starring

Heavy K Ft Nokwazi and Bucie — Inde

Distruction Boyz Ft Dladla Mshunqisi and Benny Maverick — Omunye

Kwesta Ft Wale — Spirit

Favourite TV Presenter

Lerato Kganyago

Thomas Mlambo

Pearl Modiadie

Carol Tshabalala

Anele Mdoda

Favourite Comedian

Skhumba Felix Hlophe

Tumi Morake

Smowkey Nyembe

Mpho Popps

Favourite Rising Star

Smash Afrika

Luvo Manyonga

Distruction Boyz

Langa Mavuso

Lungi Ngidi

Favourite Radio Personality

Anele Mdoda

Ntate Thuso Motaung

Dudu “Lady D” Khoza

DJ Fresh

Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Favourite Actor

Warren Masemola

Hamilton Dlamini

Mduduzi Mabaso

Masoja Msiza

Khulu Skenjana

Favourite Actress

Thembsie Matu

Rami Chuene

Linda Sebezo

Moshidi Motshegwa

Lesego Marakalla

Favourite Music Artiste / Group

Lady Zamar

Shekhinah

Distruction Boyz

Khuzani

Aka

Favourite DJ

Ms Cosmo

DJ Maphorisa

Prince Kaybee

DJ Tira

Black Coffee

Favourite Sports Personality

Kagiso Rabada

Percy Tau

Caster Semenya

Pitso Mosimane

Siya Kolisi

— Sowetan

Like this: Like Loading...