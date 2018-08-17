Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Voice UK star Donel Mangena yesterday touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo for a two-week holiday as he lets his hair down after a hectic first half of the year.

Donel was met by his doting grandmother Nita Mangena when he arrived with his parents from the United Kingdom.

[embedded content]

The family will be staying in Luveve at his grandmother’s house, a place where he resided before relocating to the UK to be with his parents.

[embedded content]

It has been a whirlwind few months for the talented popstar after finishing as runner up on the The Voice UK. After wowing viewers on the talent competition, the charismatic 16-year-old performed at the Queen’s 92nd birthday and has been hard at work trying to kick-start his solo career.

Said his father: “We’re here in Zimbabwe for just two weeks. We just want to see our friends and relatives during that time and relax as a family.”

Last month, Donel released his first single Bang Like a Drum which he co-wrote and features up-and-coming London rapper Swarmz. The song is one to look forward to for summer as the country is shedding off the winter frost and embracing the warmth of the summer season. Bang Like a Drum has hit over a million streams on Spotify.

The video for Bang Like a Drum, in its first week of release, had nearly 200 000 views. Riding on a catchy pop beat, the music video, which has easy to follow dance moves, has borne a Bang Like a Drum dance challenge. People from all around the world have jumped on the bandwagon and started sending videos to

Donel trying their best to imitate the nimble-footed youngster.

