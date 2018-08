Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76.

The legendary singer, who was referred to as the Queen of Soul, was first reported to be “gravely ill” in a Detroit hospice by news anchor and close friend Evrod Cassimy

Franklin, who was set to retire from live music in February 2019, last performed live last November at Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation gala.- independent.co.uk

