Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA artiste Madlela Skhobokhobo is set to release his second album titled, “Amajazana”, in his Gwanda hometown on September 1.

The Gwanda launch will be at the Gwanda District Club followed by a nationwide tour which will take him to Beitbridge, Plumtree, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls on dates yet to be announced. Fans will have to part with $3 to attend the Gwanda launch.

The much anticipated album was produced by Joe Maseko and the Shilolo Media House.

In an interview, Madlela said the album, which he is now mastering, would have 15 songs. The fast-rising musician who has been resident in neighbouring South Africa for the past years will reunite with fans there as he is set to launch the album in Johannesburg.

Since his first album release last year which was warmly welcomed by fans as it contained hit song Ngamnaka UsaMamo, Madlela had been on a hiatus. He is now set to revive his career with the Amajazana album which he said has surprise collaborations.

His first album saw him bag a number of accolades showing just how much he outdid himself, something he hopes to retain.

As a diverse musician, Madlela said fans should look forward to an entertaining diverse album.

“Finally, the time has come for the much anticipated launch which will definitely blow the minds of my fans away. As a storyteller, I didn’t focus on one genre, but fused them up in this album.

“As way of thanking God for my successful journey in the music industry, I added gospel songs.”

The artiste, who earlier in the year celebrated his success through what he dubbed a “Madlela Day”, called on music lovers to attend his album launch in their numbers. Over 2 000 fans thronged the Madlela Day at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda.

