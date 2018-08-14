Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Renowned South African gospel musician Dr Tumi will be one of the judges during this year’s Harvest House International Church (HHIC) Clash of Hub Choirs.

The choral competition which has become the main attraction for gospel music enthusiasts will be held this Sunday at ZITF Hall 4. It will mark the end of the ongoing Apostolic/Prophetic Conference which is running under the theme ‘Understanding Honour’.

Dr Tumi who last year, filled up the Dome in South Africa, will be joined by Joyous Celebration’s founder Lindelani Mkhize and Zimbabwe’s Pastor Charles Charamba.

Last year, Worship Temple Unveiled won the clash for the second time in a row. They will be seeking to secure a hattrick of titles this year.

Organisers of the competition said in a statement the competition was getting stiffer with each passing year.

“Judges have had a tough time choosing the winning choir as the level of competition has been outstanding. The intention of the Clash of Hub choirs is to encourage musicians to step out and showcase their gifts and talents as well as create a platform where musicians can excel and be encouraged to start solo careers,” read the statement.

As part of the conference, on Friday, HHIC will hold a DVD launch and audio for the production called Genesis that was recorded on June 24. The launch will feature Joyous Celebration’s Mkhululi Bhebhe and Takesure Zamar. The DVD and audio album has 25 songs all composed by HHIC.

Genesis is a product of the Clash of Hub choirs and will be used by the church to penetrate the global market with their music.

“Having seen the ever growing level of competition, we saw it fit to create a choir where the best of the crop would be given a chance to further advance their talents, careers and gifts. The formation of this choir then facilitated the recording of the first ever Harvest Music live DVD recording.

“It’s envisaged that this platform will kickstart the global vision of taking our very own music to the world,” adds the statement.

