Pamenus Tuso

Renowned musician, Oliver Mtukudzi, is expected to attend Jeys Marabini’s ninth album launch at the Bulawayo Theatre on August 31.

Marabini said he was glad Tuku had agreed to attend the launch adding that he worked with Mtukudzi’s lead guitarist, Rodwel Roda on the forthcoming project dubbed Ntunjambila (Hard Rock).

“Mtukudzi has agreed to attend the launch and we hope the event will not coincide with his other commitments,” Marabini said.

He said the 10-track afro jazz album is one of his best works that he has produced in his entire 28 years as a musician.

“On this one, we’ve gone four steps forward from our previous albums. Every time when I do an album, I always make sure that it’s better than the previous one.

“People are definitely going to like Ntunjambili because I worked with a young and talented producer, Nathaniel Chipunza.”

Tuku’s lead guitarist, Roda mastered the album.

“The album was recorded at Octopus Studios which is owned by Chipunza but the mixing was done in Austria. I also worked with Dumisani Moyo,” he said.

Marabini said he also roped in Farai Mugadza, a female vocalist.

“On our previous albums, we’ve been using only males as our backing vocalists, but this time, we included a female voice. We also have Vuyo who plays the saxophone,” said Marabini.

“I love all the songs on the album. Track, Ingoma celebrates the richness of our culture. In the title track, Ntunjambila I sing about folklore hard rock where people go for shelter. That rock has all the blessings and I equate myself to it as a result of the challenges and successes which I have encountered in my 28 years as a musician” he said.

