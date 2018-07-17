Miss Zim, Miss Tourism finals on same day

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE country’s two flagship beauty pageants, Miss World Zimbabwe and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ), will be held on the same day, September 8.

As MTZ has been on overdrive preparing for the national pageant that will be held in Bulawayo, Miss World Zimbabwe has been holding auditions for aspiring models for the pageant whose finale will be in Harare.

This will mean that models that have already been shortlisted for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe contest, but had hoped to try their luck at both pageants, cannot do so as the finals are on the same day.

Miss World Zimbabwe spokesperson Tendai Chirau said preparations for their pageant were going on well.

“The Miss World Zimbabwe contest will be held in Harare on September 8 at the usual venue – Borrowdale Brooke golf course. So far, the preparations for the national pageant are going well and we’re happy,” said Chirau.

Last week, Chirau said they held castings in Harare for aspiring models with 25 turning up. However, for those models that did not make top three that was required for the MTZ pageant, there is a ray of hope as Chirau said castings for Miss World Zimbabwe were still open with their team expected to conduct castings in other provinces.

“Those models who may think they missed out on the casting in Harare, I’m pleased to tell them that it’s still open. Furthermore, we’re planning on travelling to other provinces to see what they have. The dates for that will be announced soon,” said Chirau.

He said so far, they were happy with the calibre of models.

“The models that came for the casting in Harare were alright. We can’t complain. All we want is for more people to attend.”

Chirau said they have set an August 10 deadline for casting and hope to have shortlisted models who will take to the ramp come September 8 then.

The winner of this year’s Miss World Zimbabwe will take over from outgoing queen Chiedza Mhosva. The film and acting student with the University of Cape Town walked away with $20 000 and a brand new car for winning last year.

Like this: Like Loading...