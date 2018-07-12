Quincy takes leap of faith

Showbiz Correspondent

BRIGHT eyed gospel musician Quincy Gqoka Moyo is taking a leap of faith as she readies to launch her third album Grace upon Grace.

The album comprises of 10 tracks namely Thand’ umakhelwane, Baba Ngiyabonga, Igazi lika Jesu and Ndazviwona among others, with a message of hope, love and grace that was shown to her by God.

On Sunday Quincy will launch her album at Jesus Ministries International, corner Leopold Takawira and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street in Bulawayo. Guest artistes on the day will be Cicil Tashy, Collen Moyo and Ringo Fosho. Entrance is pegged at $1 and the event starts at 2PM.

Quincy said songs in her latest album were written after going through a difficult time in her life as she had to redo the album and was heavily pregnant.

“During the recording of my album I fell pregnant and it wasn’t easy. The album was supposed to be released a month before the baby was born but unfortunately the backup file for my tracks in the studio where I recorded my music fell and my music was damaged. I had to redo the album when the baby was one-year-old after the producer failed to mend the device,” said Quincy.

She said after seeing the Grace of God in helping her record the album it was time to celebrate.

“It was a painful experience, but I thank God that the album is now out. This is why I’m having such a massive album launch on Sunday. If one listens to the album each track tells the story of thanks to the Lord for his Grace upon Grace,” said Quincy who started singing in 2001.

Identifying herself as a charismatic Christian, Quincy said praising God was the sole reason she started singing.

“Singing is my talent and my passion. I’ll be singing also to thank Jesus that He died and rose again for my salvation,” said Quincy.

Her previous albums have been My Turn (2004) and The Beauty of Salvation (2015).

Like this: Like Loading...