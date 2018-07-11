Jeys Marabini readies to launch ninth album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

JEYS Marabini has challenged fans to come in their numbers to his album launch next month.

The 10-track Afro Jazz album is titled Ntunjambila (Hard Rock) and will be launched at the Bulawayo Theatre on August 31.

Artistes from the city have over the years been complaining that the Bulawayo fans do not support them.

Some Bulawayo artistes have been forced to relocate to other cities while others have left the country to seek greener pastures because of lack of support at home.

What is surprising is that musicians from outside Bulawayo including foreigners attract huge crowds when they perform in the city.

Jeys, who has been in the industry for 28 years, said he was going all out in promoting the forthcoming album and he expects a huge turnout on the launch.

“We are complaining as artistes because Bulawayo people are not supporting us by attending our shows.

“I’m therefore challenging people to come to the album launch and support me as a Bulawayo musician,” he said.

The award-winning jazz maestro said his ninth album is a reflection of his years in the industry.

“I don’t want to give away the contents of the album but all I can say is that people should come and see the hard rock in the industry. The hard rock in folklore is believed to bring blessings for people and they can take refuge under it as it protects them from enemies.

“For me, the album means I’m a hard rock as I’ve been in the music industry for a long time.”

He said he had invited artistes from the city to share the stage with him at the launch.

The artiste who is famed for his Marabi hit, has eight albums to his name.

