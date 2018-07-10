Miss Tourism Zimbabwe preparations begin

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) regional finals are over and focus has now shifted to the national finals taking place in Bulawayo on September 8.

The City of Kings rounded up the provincial finals last weekend with the top two or three models, depending on the region, gaining an automatic slot to represent their province at the national finals.

MTZ national licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said after having successfully hosted the regional pageants, it was now all hands on the national finals that will mark the close of the Sanganai/Hlanganani travel expo.

“It’s a wrap on the provincial finals and with less than two months, preparations for the national Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals are on the roll.

“Most of the regional events were well organised creating a lot of high expectations for the main event being held in Bulawayo. The pageant that will be part of Sanganai/Hlanganani will close off the travel expo being held in Bulawayo from September 6 to 8,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

She said she was pleased with the support they received from the public for the regional finals as they were well attended.

“If the energy and zeal with which the whole of Zimbabwe embraced their regional events is anything to go by, then the main event – the national finale – will definitely be big.”

The licence holder said they are still in talks with sponsors of the event as they want to go all out. They are also finalising the venue for the event as well as the list of performers.

Models who have been shortlisted for the finals are Anelisiwe Ndebele, Sibusisiwe Falala and Tendai Sibanda (Bulawayo), Tafadzwa Jaricha, Life Matunzeni and Silethemba Maphosa (Manicaland), Chantelle Dlamini, Hannah Maramba and Ivy Ncube (Matabeleland North), Ashleigh Mutsa and Agatha Kulingah (Midlands), Panashe Kimberly Peters, Nelia Marisa and Maita Kainga (Harare). Masvingo will be represented by Gamuchirai Jonhera, Ruvarashe Makuu and Faith Dube with Ruvimbo Mukandatsama representing Matabeleland South. Kudzai Chivinge will represent Mashonaland Central, Natalie Mangondo Mashonaland East and Pauline Marere Mashonaland West.

