Barcelos restaurant sets up shop in Byo

Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Barcelos restaurant is set to open its first branch in Zimbabwe and has promised local customers the best flame grilled chicken.

Bulawayo has been chosen as the first port of call with more outlets set to be opened in other cities in the country as the company wants to grow its brand here.

The South Africa-based restaurant chain, which is best known for its casual dining and flame grilled peri peri chicken, will be situated along 8th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street.

Company director, Benson Muneri said they were excited to be investing in Zimbabwe as the climate is investor friendly.

“We’re investing back home as the climate has changed with the coming in of the new dispensation. The country is now investor friendly. Also, we’re looking at opportunities of growing the brand in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Muneri said Victoria Falls would possibly be the second branch in the country followed by Harare that will have two or three outlets.

He highlighted that they always had faith in Zimbabwe and took a leap of faith to come back and invest in the country adding that indeed “Zimbabwe was open for business”.

“Provisionally, the restaurant in Bulawayo is set to be officially opened on the 20th of July though we might open earlier as everything is set in terms of fixtures and equipment.

“We’d like to promise our Bulawayo customers the best chicken in town, flame grilled to perfection. We’re certain it’s going to take the city by storm,” Muneri said.

With a presence in over 18 countries, Barcelos, which started off in Pretoria in 1993, has over 120 outlets. – @Kiyaz_Cool

