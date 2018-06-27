Smartphone films unearth local talent

Showbiz Reporter

ENTRIES for the Smartphone Short Film Competition have been closed with adjudicators saying there is a bright light at the end of the Zimbabwe film industry tunnel.

A brainchild of the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) and Alliance Française, the competition has been dubbed as a great success as it unearthed untapped talent from aspiring filmmakers from all corners of the country.

Said ZIFFT executive director Mr Nigel Munyati: “The competition is a great success in that we’ve discovered latent filmmaking talent that has been dormant right here in Zimbabwe.

“We’re delighted with the submissions that we received and believe that as time progresses, more Zimbabwean youths will appreciate the freedom of speech that they now have and express themselves even more in future.”

He said the competition’s jury that comprises renowned filmmakers Rumbi Katedza (Harare), Priscilla Sithole (Bulawayo), Nigel Ndlovu (Bulawayo), Igi Matope (Mutare), Skyz Metro FM radio personality Patience Phiri (Bulawayo), Prudence Chingosho and Franck Chabasseur from Alliance Française Harare was now hard at work.

Adjudication is expected to be completed by Friday.

“The films will be judged on the basis of their interpretation of the theme ‘Being Zimbabwean’, creativity and the technical qualities such as camera, sound, and editing,” said Munyati.

“Jurors will first select the 10 best films from which the top three will be awarded prizes of $500, $300, and $200 respectively. Additionally, the public will be invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award from these 10 films.

“Voting will be on ZIFFT’s Facebook page and the winning film will get $100.”

The winners will be announced on various social media platforms with an award ceremony scheduled for July 12 at Alliance Française in Harare.

