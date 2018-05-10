Chinhoyi 7 to finally grace big screen

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRICA Day has been earmarked as the day when liberation war biopic movie, Chinhoyi 7, will finally be premiered in Bulawayo and Harare.

The movie that was filmed in Zimbabwe at a cost of an estimated $100 000 will be shown as from 6PM at Ster Kinekor. Entrance to the movie has been pegged at $10 for ordinary tickets and $20 for VIP.

Last month, the national premiere was shelved as the movie had to be shown exclusively to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Cabinet.

According to Chinhoyi 7 producer Moses Matanda, they gave the movie the thumbs up.

“The President, his Cabinet and army generals watched it first and they were impressed. They’re the custodians of our heritage and Chinhoyi 7 tells a story that’s very pertinent in the history of the birth of our nation,” said Matanda.

He said they wanted to have two simultaneous premieres for the movie.

“The movie will be shown at the Ster Kinekor Bulawayo and Harare branches. The two premieres will have the glitz and glam of the red carpet and people at the premieres will have the opportunity to meet the actors and actresses,” said Matanda.

The movie was commissioned by former Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander and now Vice-President of Zimbabwe General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd).

It is based on true events about seven liberation war fighters David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingosha Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube and Chubby Savanhu who challenged the Ian Smith regime after a successful journey from Zambia in 1966.

Produced by United Kingdom-based Tawanda Sarireni, Chinhoyi 7 promises to be a thriller with characters such as the late former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith, former Vice President, the late Joshua Nkomo and former President Robert Mugabe. These characters are played by British actor Julian Shaw as Ian Smith, Albert Nyathi as Joshua Nkomo and Brian Bera as Robert Mugabe.

Gospel singer, Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave plays Ian Smith’s maid while Nama award winning actress Charlene Mangweni is featured as a war collaborator. – @bonganinkunzi

