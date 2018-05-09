DJ Skaiva, Ex Q kwaito collabo a hit

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning music producer DJ Skaiva is happy to have taken ExQ, an urban grooves musician, out of his comfort zone by producing a Kwaito/neo soul track for him.

The track, Uyangihlanyisa produced last year, was featured on ExQ’s latest album Tseu Tseu that was released last month.

Normally, ExQ works the mic with his rap lyrics and of late, has been using Afro beats as seen on tracks Bhachura and Tsvigiri that is loved by many. But on Uyangihlanyisa, it was a gamble for him that seems to have paid off as he did not put a foot wrong and sounded like a natural. The song that features Skaiva on the beat and Rakeem on the chorus is poised to be one of the best love ballads to come out of Zimbabwe.

DJ Skaiva who is riding high on his latest track Shingirira featuring female vocalist Joy, said videographer, Blaqs had hooked him up with ExQ.

“Last year, Blaqs was playing one of my kwaito tracks for DJ Tamuka and ExQ was in the vicinity. When ExQ heard the song, he was impressed and asked who produced the track. Since Blaqs and I are friends, he linked us up and that’s when the conversation of a collaboration started off,” said DJ Skaiva.

He said after speaking with ExQ, they got down to business and Skaiva also roped in his trusted friend Rakeem who he has worked with on many tracks.

Rakeem and Skaiva are behind DJ QT’s hit song Sweet Jesus that earned them a Metro FM award nomination in 2015.

Working with ExQ, Skaiva said was great as he did not encounter any problems. With this collaboration, the Bulawayo DJ who was in South Africa performing with the likes of DJ Oskido, Christos and Black Motion, hopes many doors will open for him.

He said he never thought that the song would feature on Tseu Tseu – an album that has fared well on the market as he had actually forgotten about it.

“It was only when ExQ contacted me to sign contracts with regards to the song that he indicated that he wanted to use it on his album. However, when the album was released, he didn’t confirm the track’s inclusion until I saw the track list last week,” said DJ Skaiva.

