Ex Q, MTM’s favoured one?

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

While Andy Muridzo bowed out of Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM) record label recently accusing the former for selfishness and exploitation, it seems to be a different story for another member —ExQ.

ExQ, who will be launching his new album — Tseu Tseu – next week in Harare under the label’s guidance seems to have all the blessings from his boss, if posts on social media are anything to go by. When Andy was launching his album around this time last year, there was not much hype, especially from MTM stablemates. And indeed, the launch had no vibrancy whatsoever, quite the opposite of Jah Prayzah’s album launches which are always the talk of town.

MTM was formed last year to record artiste’s work and help develop their careers, locally and internationally. It had musicians like Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, ExQ, DJ Tamuka and Tahle Wedzinza among others.

For some artistes, being part of the movement seems to be working out but for Andy, the relationship went sour when he apparently was made to believe that under Military Touch Movement, he would have collaborations with international musicians just like his boss. When this did not happen among many other issues, Muridzo was angered and opted out.

ExQ, Musalala, now referred to as Mr Putit, on the other hand seems to be doing just fine as he seems to be adored by Jah Prayzah and his camp as they often post about him to promote his works.

But, who would not adore ExQ as he is a humble and charming guy who is undisputedly talented and certainly delivers — making him an asset at MTM.

Earlier this week, he dropped a video titled Tsvigiri that definitely was a good warm up to the forthcoming album.

Probably one of the few men standing from the urban grooves era, ExQ has reinvented himself over the years, making him one of the most relevant and sought after artistes in the country. The release of his singles and collaborations that have been accompanied by quality videos has been well-timed — showing the artiste’s expertise and appreciation of arts industry.

In the new video shot by Vusa Blaqs, ExQ roped in multi-award-winning MTM producer DJ Tamuka to work on the beat and both did not disappoint. The video that was released two days ago has already been viewed over 30 000 times.

Another MTM protege Nutty O is also doing fairly well though he, together with ExQ, need to take a lot of notes from their boss and work on their live acts which are both below standard. Nutty O, at the OK Grand Challenge last year was booed off stage by patrons who were not thrilled by his performance while ExQ had a tough time on stage in Bulawayo when he performed at Club Connect.

Andy Muridzo on the other hand could have just been a misfit at MTM because after all, he was a threat to Jah Prayzah as he is equally talented and had the same style as his boss. Jah Prayzah likely noticed that promoting Andy would be a recipe for disaster as he had the potential to outshine him.

