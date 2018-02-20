Devine Assignments pays tribute to Byo

Showbiz Reporter

2017 National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) outstanding promoter winners, Devine Assignments, are grateful to the Bulawayo populace for having supported them by attending, in their numbers, the various events they held in the city last year.

They said undeniably because of the city’s overwhelming support, their brand had been put on the map hence the Nama win. As such, the company will be celebrating this win in Bulawayo at Club Connect on Friday together with Bulawayo artistes who shone at the awards held in Harare last weekend.

Devine Assignments, an arts and entertainment company that runs entertainment mostly for clubs Connect, Private Lounge, uMqombothi, Club 263 and Red Cafe, shrugged off stiff competition from promoters of the Kalawa Homecoming gig — Xmo Squad and 2 Kings Entertainment who won last year.

Popularising them was likely the hosting of controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu at Club Connect as well as her failed tour of Zimbabwe and appearance at Private Lounge in Harare after she was banned by Government who deemed her ‘uncultured’. So many people had anticipated to see her live in action so when her tour was cancelled during the Harare International Carnival, there was an uproar that saw Devine Assignments having to let people in to the show at Private Lounge for free to make up for the SA entertainer’s no-show.

Other than that, Devine had a heavy presence in Bulawayo with the hosting of jam sessions at the Cecil Hotel and Club 263 as well as successful shows at Club Connect including SA’s DJ Tira, Distruction Boyz, Stiff and Shimza. Babes Wodumo, Winnie Khumalo and Uhuru also made appearances at the spot.

Locally, they hosted Ammara Brown, ExQ, Tehn Diamond and Judgement Yard, dancers Bev and Zoey and DJ Stavo with all shows attracting bumper crowds showing their expertise in the hosting of shows.

Despite the promotion of shows, Devine Assignments director, Biggie Chinoperekwei, said their company was also responsible for the promotion of dance groups and local artistes’ careers across the country. Some of their initiatives include the Jam Sessions which were spearheaded in Bulawayo by Nkue Nkala where city artistes had the opportunity to perform for Harare audiences at City Sports Club during exchanges with artistes from the capital.

Also, dance competitions were held at Club 263 between Bulawayo and Harare artistes to promote the genre that had been dying down.

“We’re grateful to the Bulawayo community for all the support they’ve given us.

“To celebrate, a party will be held at Club Connect this Friday where the Nama trophy will be put on display.

“All the artistes from Bulawayo who won Namas have also been invited to join in on the fun as well all celebrate the Nama victory,” Chinoperekwei said.

Like this: Like Loading...