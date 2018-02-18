Byo artistes do city proud

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO artistes continue to shine on a national scale as they scooped six awards at the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA) held in Harare on Saturday.

Organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the awards were broadcast live on ZBCtv and for the first time in history on Facebook Live on the NAMA NACZ page.

Veteran historian and culturalist Pathisa Nyathi was given a Life Time Achievement award for his contribution to the arts and culture in the country.

Nyathi, who has published over 50 books on culture and other topics, was presented with the award by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Raymond Kazembe.

Nyathi, the brains behind the Amagugu International Cultural Centre, said he was honoured.

In the theatre awards where artistes from Bulawayo have a strong standing, Leonard Phiri landed the Outstanding Actor, with the Outstanding Actress going to Charlene Mangweni and Outstanding Director being Thulani Mbambo.

In the spoken word category, talented poet Tinashe Tafirenyika was adjudged the Outstanding Poet while under the Outstanding Comedian accolade Mandla Da Comedian came out tops pipping the likes of Gonyeti.

It was on the same night that Jah Prayzah walked away with three awards — Outstanding Male Musician, Outstanding Song just like last year and Outstanding Album, while Winky D walked away with the People’s Choice Award for the second year running.

Fans expressed their disgruntlement with Jah Prayzah winning the Outstanding Song with the track Ndini Ndamubata ahead of Soul Jah Love’s hit track Pamamonya Ipapo.

A shocker for many also came in the music awards when gospel musician Janet Manyowa won the Outstanding Female Musician ahead of favourite Ammara Brown, who had a blazing 2017. However, a closer look at Manyowa’s track record shows that she has made strides of her own in the gospel circles nationally and internationally.

A first for many in the literary awards was that there were no winners for the Outstanding First Creative Published Works and Outstanding Children’s Book. Although there were nominees who had travelled to attend the ceremony, adjudicators felt that their works were not original therefore could not award anyone.

It was the same case in the Visual Arts Awards for the Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work where there was no winner.

During the special awards, Devine Assignments won the Outstanding Promoter Award ahead of fancied 2Kings Entertainment and XMO Squared who organise the Kalawa Homecoming Party.

Below is the full list of winners.

1. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

1.1 Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

1.2 Outstanding Comedian

Mandlenkosi Mathe aka Mandla Da Comedian

2. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

2.1 Outstanding First Creative Published Works

No winner because adjudicators felt that submitted works lacked originality

2.2 Outstanding Children’s Book

No winner because adjudicators felt that submitted works lacked originality

2.3 Outstanding Fiction

Survivors Café by Stanley Mushava [Underclass Books]

3. THEATRE AWARDS

3.1 Outstanding Actor

Leonard Phiri in Ihloka

3.2 Outstanding Actress

Charlene Mangweni in The Incident

3.3 Outstanding Theatrical Production

The Incident directed by Elizabeth ‘Zaza’ Muchemwa

3.4 Outstanding Director

Thulani Mbambo for Double Funeral

4. DANCE AWARDS

4.1 Outstanding Female Dancer

Yeukai Zinyoro in Variety

4.2 Outstanding Male Dancer

Malcom E. Chirove in LA Puissance

4.3 Outstanding Dance Group

M & M Dance Factory

4.4 Outstanding Choreographer

Sean Mambwere – Online

5. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

5.1 Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Twisted Yoke Ropes by Webster Mubayirenyi

5.2 Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

No winner because adjudicators felt that submitted works lacked originality

5.3 Outstanding Mix Media Work

Madam Vebvoda Foni by Evans T. Mutenga

Outstanding Exhibition

From Line to Form by Helen Lieros

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

6.1 Outstanding Actress

Kudzai Msungo in Muzita Rababa

6.2 Outstanding Actor

Charles Muzemba in Kushata Kwemoyo

6.3 Outstanding Music Video

Over Again produced by Vimbai Mukarati ft. Vimbai Mukarati

6.4 Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Muzita Rababa directed by Shem Zemura

6.5 Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film

Ruvimbo’s Wedding directed by Ben Mahaka

6.6 Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film

Kushata Kwemoyo directed by Shem Zemura

7. MEDIA AWARDS

7.1 Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Nicola Ndoro – Star FM

7.2 Outstanding Journalist – Print

Prince Mushawevato – Sunday Mail

7.3 Outstanding Journalist – TV

Sifiso Mpofu – ZBC

7.4 Outstanding Online Media

Bustop TV

8. MUSIC AWARDS

8.1 Outstanding Male Musician

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

8.2 Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

8.3 Outstanding Album

Kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

8.4 Outstanding Song

Ndini Ndamubata by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Promoter

Divine Assignments

Arts service Awards

Special Award — Rooftop Promotions

Life Time Achievement Award — Pathisa Nyathi

