Zim film to premiere on Zambezi Magic

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A Zimbabwean film, Love Is Not Enough, will on Valentine’s Day premiere on DStv’s Zambezi Magic (channel 160), further enhancing the country’s status as a mushrooming motion picture producing nation.

The film stars Bathabile Dlamini who in 2015 won the Nama’s Outstanding Actress in Theatre award and this year’s Nama nominee in the same category Charlene Mangweni and Michael Ruwizhi.

Love Is Not Enough is an emotional drama that is aimed at mature audiences and will have its debut on Zambezi Magic at 9pm on Wednesday, Valentine’s Day.

The drama, created by Light Image Productions, was commissioned by Zambezi Magic as part of a set of 10 Zimbabwean films to be aired on the channel in coming months.

Bulawayo-born beauty Dlamini, who plays the character of Christine an independent insecure young woman, said she was elated to be making an appearance on Zambezi Magic.

“The feeling is ecstatic. I worked with incredibly talented people like Charlene Mangweni.

I was blessed to be identified by Light Image Production and its director Mel Sean given that I am an amateur in film. I also feel good about the exposure I’ll get and this will definitely open doors for the Zimbabwe film industry,” said Dlamini.

Mangweni who plays Kim, Christine’s best friend, said it was a learning curve to be on the film and said she hopes it will open doors for her and the Zimbabwean film industry.

“Hopefully the regional market will see that Zimbabwe has massive acting talent and is able to produce films of a high standard. For myself I hope this will bring my work to the regional audience at least get my name out there and get known by the producers outside the country,” said Mangweni.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the screening of Love Is Not Enough would not only give an international platform to the film and its creative and production team, but would also enhance Zimbabwe’s status within the field of film production.

“Zambezi Magic has been created to offer Zimbabwean producers a platform to showcase their wealth of creative and technical talent that we know exists throughout the country,” she said.

“So we are excited to see this commissioned film having its premiere on Valentine’s Day, and we look forward to this as being the start of what could be boom period for Zimbabwean content on this major international showcase.”

Dziva congratulated all those involved in the production of Love Is Not Enough.

“MultiChoice Zimbabwe congratulates everyone involved in the production and broadcasting of this film and we look forward to a steady roll out of Zimbabwean content, something we in this country have been keen to see happen,” said Dziva.

Like this: Like Loading...