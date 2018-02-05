20+ artistes for Gqom Life Gardens

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MORE than 20 artistes from Bulawayo have been unveiled as performers in the inaugural Gqom Life Gardens to be held next month with organisers revealing that South Africa’s Tellaman has been dropped from the line up.

Gqom Life Gardens, organised by the group Blackdiamond, will be held at Queens Sports Cub on March 3 which will also be an All White Pool Party.

Artistes who are expected to take to the stage include Blackdiamond, ASAPH, Young Tyran, Mzoe 7, Antivirus Crew, DJs Slamma, Liz, Keezy, Victor Bravo, Sweeto, Kapitol C and Kwabatsha, among others.

Jordache Saudan, part of the organising team, said the cost of bringing Tellaman would be best given to local artistes.

“Tellaman is no longer part of the event as previously announced. We deliberated on his booking fee which we felt was costly, we would rather invest the money on our local acts since the event is all about promoting our own music as Bulawayo artistes,” said Saudan.

“We need to support our very own before engaging foreigners. Tellaman is a great artiste and it was going to be nice to have him work with locals and possibly do collaborations.”

The artistes said they were raring to go and encouraged people to come to the party and enjoy the day.

The Gqom Life Gardens come three months after Blackdiamond launched their debut album, Gqom Life, at Nesbitt Castle with a pool party that had free champagne for invited guests.

This time around Saudan said during the Gqom Life Gardens there will be stalls with a makeover booth, a hookah lounge and a VIP section.

He said VIP tickets would be going for $20 which includes an all access pass entry to the All White Pool Party, Champagne and light snacks.

Saudan said the Gqom Life Gardens were all about showcasing the very best of Bulawayo talent in the arts.

“It’s important for Bulawayo artistes to adopt a do it yourself attitude and not wait for big corporate sponsors to invite us to perform at their events. Instead we should pool our resources, energy and talent. We should get organised and do it ourselves,” said Saudan.

The after party will be held at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

