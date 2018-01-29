Chigubhu’s one man show

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD winning comedian Clive Chigubhu has decided to throw caution to the wind and do a one man show after years of sitting on the fence.

Dubbed, Laughter After 37 years Asante Sana, the show will be at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo on February 23 and at Oliver Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye in Norton the following day.

Chigubhu has been promising fans a one man show for a long long time and fans were wondering why he was failing to fulfil the promise.

Chigubhu, who celebrated his daughter’s one year birthday on Sunday, said for the last two years, lack of finances blocked the holding of his one man show.

“It has been hard to hold a one man show because of the huge financial commitments it entails. But this time I decided to give it a try and find out the outcome. I’ve got some corporate sponsors for the one man show on February 23 and 24 so the risk is not that high. I encourage others to come on board,” said Chigubhu.

The set, Chigubhu said, will be about looking back at life before the new political dispensation (Operation Restore Legacy).

“There are a lot of things we can laugh about and as a people looking back at the 37 years before the new dispensation last year. It has come and we are going forward as a nation so the set will look at life comically, politically, socially and economically,” said Chigubhu.

He said during the planning process for the show he spent a lot of time cultivating fans at weddings where he was an MC.

“The better part of last year I was concentrating on getting fans. That’s why I was mostly doing weddings as an MC. There I’d get to be in front of an audience of 300 plus. From that I think I got at least 100 people at each wedding who’ll attend my shows,” said Chigubhu.

He said entrance to the show will be $7 advance while at the door its $10.

Chigubhu said the comedy show will have a twist to it.

“I want to shy away from the format of comedy shows that people are used to. Instead of opening acts I’m thinking of having a band or something else that’s different. I want people to enjoy the two nights,” said Chigubhu.

