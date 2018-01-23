SA gospel artiste for BVR concert

Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African gospel musician Lebo Sekgobela is set to grace the Biometric Voter Registration Concert in Bulawayo this Saturday, with entrance being for free but there is a catch.

Entrance to the show to watch Lebo of the Lion of Juda fame will be for free for those who have registered to vote. All one has to do is to produce their registration slip and they are allowed in.

If one does not have that slip, they pay $5 for general entrance and $10 for VIP. Those with registration slips, if they want to gain access to VIP, will have to top up with $5.

Lebo will be joined on stage by some of the country’s finest gospel artistes in the form of award winning Lorraine Maplanka Stot, gospel choir Vocal Ex, Mai Mwamuka, Women of Valour, Dunamis Men, Conquerors, Gospel Unplugged, One Spirit and comedian come MC Nceku.

The show will be hosted by the Women’s Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) from 2PM to 8PM.

WILD Executive director, Samukeliso Khumalo said they want to encourage people to register hence the free price tag for those with registration slips.

She said they realised that church-going people do not vote and have decided this time around to entice them into registering to vote through a gospel concert.

“The organisation intends to reach out to women in churches after realisation that most Christians do not participate in electoral processes. The concert is meant to encourage citizens especially Christians to register to vote. It is also an opportunity for citizens to pray for peace as the country prepares for the 2018 harmonised election,” said Khumalo.

She said Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officers will be registering the people during the concert.

“There will be a Zec Voter Registration Booth on site and revellers will have an opportunity to register,” said Khumalo.

The last concert held by WILD was in Habane which featured the eccentric, Madlela Skhobokhobo of the Ngamnanka fame. Hundreds of fans attended the show and many of them took the opportunity to register.

Zec in a statement that more than 5 million people have so far registered countrywide.

The commission is conducting a mobile voter registration mop up exercise to cater for people who failed to register during its mobile BVR blitz that ended on December 19.

The mop up exercise commenced on January 10 and will end on February 8.

