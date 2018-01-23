PPC launches R500 000 arts competition

Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

PRETORIA Portland Cement (PPC) Zimbabwe has called on emerging Zimbabwe artistes and designers to enter the PCC Imaginarium Awards and stand a chance to win R500 000 as well as mentorships with leaders in the art and design field.

Entries close at the end of this month.

The awards were launched last year in partnership with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and would be held for the first time in the country this year.

The company said this year they have extended their footprint and now accept entries from artists in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“We are calling on all emerging Zimbabwean artistes and designers to enter the competition and stand a chance to win cash prizes to the value of R500 000, mentorships with leaders in the art and design field, public exposure and more. The PPC Imaginarium Awards is the perfect opportunity for Zimbabwean architects to showcase their talents.

“We have extended our footprint and this year we are happy to announce that we are now accepting entries from artistes in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” said PCC in a statement.

Entries can be submitted on the ppcimaginarium.co.za website.

The company said the PPC Imaginarium Champion would walk away with R100 000 while category winners and runners-up get between R50 000 and R15 000 respectively.

The categories include Architecture, Fashion, Film, Industrial Design, Jewellery or Sculpture.

