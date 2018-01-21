Zodwa Wabantu to appear on Uzalo . . . as Leleti Khumalo leaves

Zodwa Wabantu spent some time rubbing shoulders with cast of Uzalo ahead of her cameo on the drama series, which got her thinking about the importance of believing in your dreams.

The entertainer and dancer revealed to TshisaLIVE that she was invited by the show’s producers to make an appearance on the show.

“I am not an actor but I was invited and am happy about it. Maybe it will open more doors for me.”

While taking pictures with thespians like Baby Cele and Nokuthula Mabika, Zodwa realised that believing in her dreams led to the moment.

“Most actresses in SA are educated and I, Zodwa Wabantu am not educated, but look at me. I’m sharing the stage with the most educated artists in the industry. So go after your dreams, don’t let anyone stop you. I’m educated.”

Meanwhile, actress Leleti Khumalo is leaving Uzalo to executive produce new drama series on e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed starting in April.

After contract negotiations to remain on Uzalo the fourth season didn’t work out, Leleti Khumalo’s original character MaNzuza that she’s portrayed since the first season is being killed off by Stained Glass TV (production house of Uzalo).

She will now be acting in Imbweu: The Seed that will tell a new story set in the humble streets in eNquthu and the township of Chatsworth as well as the most-affluent parts of Umlazi.

Imbewu: The Seed is produced for e.tv by Grapevine Productions, a joint venture between Videovision Entertainment, Word Of Mouth Pictures and Luyks Productions.

Anant Singh from Videovision Entertainment and Duma Ndlovu from Word Of Mouth Pictures will be at the helm of the production of the drama series.

Imbewu: The Seed will revolve around the family dynasties and two brothers in KwaZulu/Natal —interestingly just like how Uzalo started out in late-2015.

“Imbewu focuses on the ties that bind families through blood and spirit, asking sobering and controversial questions that are relevant to all South African cultures,” says e.tv.

“A deep and unspoken truth, representing the cultural legacy between two brothers, is at the centre of the series’ captivating plot,” says e.tv that says brand-new talent are part of the cast, alongside veteran actors.

— TshisaLive/Daily Sun

