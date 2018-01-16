Van Moyo brings I’m your president show

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD winning comedian Ntando Van Moyo wants to be a president in future, so his one-man show, “I’m your president” next month will give him a chance to unveil his manifesto.

It’s been five years since Van Moyo held a one-man show at the Bulawayo Theatre, the venue that shot him to fame.

The new show will be held on February 17 and will be recorded live for a DVD to be sold to fans during the year. Last year, Van Moyo declared that one day, when he is older, he would delve into politics and possibly vie to be national president.

In line with that ambition, Van Moyo said this show will be looking comically at what type of president he would be.

“So it’s in line with my announcement last year that I want to be the president sometime in the future. So I’ll be sharing comic views on what a president I’d make as well as addressing a whole lot of current world and national affairs,” said Van Moyo.

He said politicians should come to the show as they can get uncanny tips for their campaigns in the upcoming elections.

“I’ll also be providing some humorous campaign angles politicians can use for the upcoming elections as well as addressing some that have been used in the past. The aim at the end of the day is to create political, social and religious tolerance using humour to cut through the issues that divide Zimbabweans,” said Van Moyo.

Before the show there will be an outing for couples at Amagugu International Heritage Centre.

“Since three days before the show Valentine’s would’ve been celebrated, so earlier on in the day there’ll be a trip to Amagugu. Traditional romantic dishes will be served as well as braai on the rocks, games, music, poetry and comedy will be part of the entertainment for couples. After the day’s activities we go to the Bulawayo Theatre for my one-man show and then the after party will be at Pub Lagondola.”

