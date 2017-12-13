New date set for Byo Splash Festival

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

THE inaugural Splash Festival at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in Bulawayo that was washed out by heavy rains last month, moments after beginning, has been rescheduled and will now take place at the Large City Hall on December 22.

X-MO Squad, organisers of the event who also organise the Kalawa Homecoming party, said they had opted for an indoor venue to ensure that the show does not suffer the same fate like the previous one.

The gig now dubbed, “Splash Festival Re-energised’ still packs the same star-studded line up of Splash Godfather Dan Tshanda, Dalom Kids, Matshikos, Peacock, Mpho Majika and local DJs.

Said Vusumuzi Siqalaba of X-Mo Squad: “We want to ensure Splash music fans who came in their numbers that this time, they’ll indeed watch the artistes in action.

“This is why we’ve settled for the Large City Hall because the rains are not stopping anytime soon. With this venue, we’re certain that nothing will stand in the way of the show.”

Siqalaba said they managed to refund those who had bought tickets for the initial festival.

“After the previous show, we refunded all the people who bought the tickets and promised them that we’d host the Splash Festival again. We’re happy to have fulfilled our promise,” he said.

The event, if it comes to pass, will be a much welcome one for Splash music fans as it has been almost three years since Dan Tshanda and his music stable last staged a show here.

“This is a rare Christmas present for Splash fans and we urge them to come in their numbers and be part of the show.”

Tickets, which are already on sale, have been pegged at $7 for advance while at the gate, they will cost $12. VIP tickets cost $25.

