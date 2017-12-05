Intwasa reloads. . . Four-day fiesta to celebrate new era

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

For those who missed the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo in September, organisers have come up with an Intwasa Extra as part of the festive cheer this year.

The four-day arts extravaganza running under the theme “Celebrating a New Era” will be held from December 28 to 31.

Intwasa Extra will have performances in the form of a comedy night which did not take place in September. Other genres such as theatre, music, poetry, dance and arts and craft will also be on the menu during the four days.

The Comedy Night at Bulawayo Theatre on December 28 will feature an impressive line-up which includes the globe-trotting Carl Joshua Ncube, the evergreen Doc Vikela, Bulawayo Arts Awards comedian of the year Ntando Van Moyo, Mandla da Comic and Skhanyiso.

The ever popular Women, Wine &Words will be held on New Year’s Eve at Bulawayo Theatre with talented singer and guitarist Tariro NeGitare, rising stars Thandy Dhlana-Jele, and poets Xtreme, Lady Profound and Harare based poet Black Pearl set to perform. Thereafter, an All White party will be held at the same venue

One of the highlights of this year’s Intwasa Arts Festival was Umkhathi Theatre’s performance of the history inspired Ihloka play. Written by Thabani Hillary Moyo and directed by Matesu Dube, the play is back by popular demand.

Festival director Raisedon Baya said they had realised there was not much activity in the city just after the Kalawa Homecoming party hence their idea to host the Intwasa Extra.

He said the festival was also inspired by the recent political developments in the country that have given people hope.

“Most importantly, Intwasa Extra is being held to celebrate Zimbabwean people’s resilience against hardship and welcoming the new feeling of hope that has engulfed the country,” said Baya.

“We also want to celebrate human creativity and diversity, empower women and young people through the arts and provide new markets and collaborative opportunities for local artists and technical people.”

