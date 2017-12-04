Night of fun at Tuku’s $100 gig

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Golden Oldies Night at the ZITF in Bulawayo on Friday lived up to its billing as hundreds of people showed off their nimble feet dancing to the sounds of superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.

Organised by the ZITF company, the black tie event witnessed business people dressed to the nines as they gathered to fundraise for the revamp of Hall 2, the venue of the dinner.

Even the $100 per head cost did not deter the mature from attending the event as most of the tables of 10 were fully booked.

The mood was set by DJ Passe as he played old school music throughout the night and guests could be seen nodding or singing along to the music.

Tuku’s soothing guitar strumming, ably helped by the Black Spirits’ cajoling voices, proved alluring for guests as they took turns to set the dance floor alight.

The ladies were enthusiastic as they leapt out of their seats to crowd the dance floor, while most men, perhaps shy, would dance by the tables.

During the show Tuku took music lovers down memory lane as he played yester year hits such as Zvikomana zvemazuva ano from the album Svovi Yangu which he produced in the mid 1990s. Tozeza Baba, Neria and Shamiso are also all time favourites for the mature.

It was all fun and games during the event. There was an impromptu modelling competition to find the best dressed man and woman. It was a fiercely contested match up in the women’s category as they had gone all out to show off their elegant gowns. In the men’s department the competition was not that stiff although most who were brave enough to go up from to be vetted by the crowd had also dressed well for the occasion. Those who won walked away with hampers.

All in all it was fun night out with good food, wine and other beverages, mature clean entertainment that was topped off by a performance from the ageless Tuku.

Guests were happy to hear that the ZITF team plan to make it an annual event.

