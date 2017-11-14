POY leads Zim hip hop nominees list
Langalakhe Mabena/Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondents
BULAWAYO’s POY who recently released his 13-track offering titled, Short Cuts to Heaven, continues to shine as he has been nominated in five categories for this year’s Zim Hip Hop Awards.
POY has been nominated for Best Male Artiste, Best collaboration for his song Get out of the way featuring Spits Loui, Best Album for Short cuts to Heaven, Best video of the year for his Higher song and People’s Choice. Mudiwa has also been nominated in five categories – Best Gospel act, People’s Choice, Best Hip hop hustle, Video of the year for his track Slaying and Best Male Artiste.
Mudiwa and POY are closely followed by Mike Kata who was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Hustle, Best local Brand for his fashion label Zvanhuwa and Best collaboration for his hit track Zunguza remix.
Neck to neck with Mike Kata is Tehn Diamond who also got nominated for Song of the year for his track No stress, Video of the year for No stress, Best Collaboration and Best male artiste.
The awards will be held on December 9 for the first time in Bulawayo with the city’s artistes, Floppy X, Guluva 7 and Naboth Rizla also nominated. Floppy X has been nominated for Best newcomer and People’s choice while Guluva 7’s Ngena Ka1 track has landed him two nominations for Song of the Year and Best verse.
Naboth Rizla has been nominated three times for Best Hip Hop Hustle, Best Promoter and Best Media under the TV category for his Hip Hop 263 show.
Chronicle scribe, Bongani Ndlovu, has been nominated in the Best Print Journalist category.
POY, who is behind the popular Mabhomba track, said he was ecstatic. “I’m honoured because this has proven that I’m still relevant in the hip hop music industry. I’m confident that I’ll win all the awards that I’ve been nominated for as I want them to remain in the City of Kings and Queens,” said the wordsmith.
Founder and organiser of the Zim Hip Hop Awards, Beefy Harrison, said: “For all the 24 categories, the judges will choose the winners based on their performance, relevance and the impact their music had this year, except for the People’s Choice award where people will vote for their favourite artiste.”
Below are the Zim Hip Hop 2017 nominees
Categories
1. Best Male
Stunner
Mudiwa
MC Chita
Tehn
MYK Pimp
POY
2. Best Female
Trae Yung
Kikky Bad A$$
Kara (Jecha Koso)
Mskays
Whitney cash
Natasha Muz
3. Best Collaboration
No stress Tehn ft Thaiwanda
POY ft Splits Loui Get out the way
Mr Kata – Zunguza remix
Myk Pimp – Get mine ft Junior Brown and TRK
Tulk Munney ft Sinbad take Fizzo female Bhuru –paranoia
MC Chita – Uptown Tsotsi
4. Best Hip-Hop Group
Kaygee 40 and Shugeta
Dollar Sign Music
Mula Nation
BGS
Few Kings
The Mafia
5. Best Producer
Quazor
Take fizzo
DJ Krimz Beatz
P2daoh
Maclyne Beats
Verseless
6. Best New Comer
Muse
Floppy x
P Mula
Tulk Munney
Marcus mafia
R Peels
7. Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop
Hip hop 263 Naboth Rizzla
TBF
Zvanhuwa fashion collection
Volt
8. Best Album
POY – Short cuts to heaven
Stunner – Stray Bullet
Tulk Munney – Chepa Jecha
Noble styles – Better than your album
R Peels – Zviri eva beautiful
Few Kings – Feeling aint fear
9. Best Promoter
Thorne
Naboth Rizzla
Preezo
Zimboy
Boss Chenge
10. Best Diaspora
Mab
Rich Forbes
Brucella
Wamambo
Hillzy
GT Beats
11. Best Club DJ
Raydiz
TK Beatz
Dj Krimz Beatz
DJ Drew
DJ Kead Wikead
12. Best Gospel Act
T1nda
Caespido
Mudiwa
Kaygee40 and Shugeta
J soldier
Lil Megaz
13. Best Dance Crew
Super Geeks
Mega Tronz Empire
Explosion
14. Best underground
Four Beat Fam
Hfiles
Fyp
Dakid verse
Indigo Saint
15. Best Media – ONLINE
Ritchers blog
Fokus
Keep it real Fridays
Lounge 263
The Zim tainment.
16. Best media – T.V
Onvi Tv
Naboth Rizzla Hip Hop 263
17. Best media – Journalist (Print)
Masimba Biyasi (Dakid verse) Zim rap cities
Tanaka Musanhi – Zim Rap Cities
Bongani Ndlovu – Chronicle
Kennedy navaya – Standard
Tariro Zinyemba – H-Metro
18. Best alternative
Hubby Blakes
8L
Simba Tagz
Coco Master
19. Song of the year
Guluva 7 –ngena ka1
Tehn – no stress
MC Chita – Uptown Tsotsi
Briss mbada – king Solomon.
Muse – 100 bars
Tulk Munney – Tsika jive
20. Video Of The Year
T1nda – Majarakara
Takura – Kamushekero
POY – Higher
Tehn – no stress
Mudiwa – Slaying
Marcus – Manga Muripi.
21. Best hip hop hustle.
Naboth rizzla
Clyde banks
DJ Towers
Mudiwa
Takura
Mr Kata
22. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)
Guluva 7 – Ngena ka1 verse1
Sharky – Nonono by Dexter basic verse 3
Briss Mbada – Gaya by Marques mafia verse3
Junior brown – Boys Dzetonaz by Kikky verse
Mc Chita – Uptown Tsotsi verse 1
Gze – Chamunorwa verse 1
None submission categories
23 Best Radio DJ
PD and Lady K
Mox
Promethious
Emitty Smooth
Lampy and kritic
Thorne la Roq
24. People’s choice
T-Gonzi
Junior Brown
DJ Towers
Floppy X
Stunner
Mudiwa
Takura
POY
Kikky Bad A$$
Muse
25. Best dressed chosen on the night (chosen on the night )