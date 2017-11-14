POY leads Zim hip hop nominees list

Langalakhe Mabena/Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondents

BULAWAYO’s POY who recently released his 13-track offering titled, Short Cuts to Heaven, continues to shine as he has been nominated in five categories for this year’s Zim Hip Hop Awards.

POY has been nominated for Best Male Artiste, Best collaboration for his song Get out of the way featuring Spits Loui, Best Album for Short cuts to Heaven, Best video of the year for his Higher song and People’s Choice. Mudiwa has also been nominated in five categories – Best Gospel act, People’s Choice, Best Hip hop hustle, Video of the year for his track Slaying and Best Male Artiste.

Mudiwa and POY are closely followed by Mike Kata who was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Hustle, Best local Brand for his fashion label Zvanhuwa and Best collaboration for his hit track Zunguza remix.

Neck to neck with Mike Kata is Tehn Diamond who also got nominated for Song of the year for his track No stress, Video of the year for No stress, Best Collaboration and Best male artiste.

The awards will be held on December 9 for the first time in Bulawayo with the city’s artistes, Floppy X, Guluva 7 and Naboth Rizla also nominated. Floppy X has been nominated for Best newcomer and People’s choice while Guluva 7’s Ngena Ka1 track has landed him two nominations for Song of the Year and Best verse.

Naboth Rizla has been nominated three times for Best Hip Hop Hustle, Best Promoter and Best Media under the TV category for his Hip Hop 263 show.

Chronicle scribe, Bongani Ndlovu, has been nominated in the Best Print Journalist category.

POY, who is behind the popular Mabhomba track, said he was ecstatic. “I’m honoured because this has proven that I’m still relevant in the hip hop music industry. I’m confident that I’ll win all the awards that I’ve been nominated for as I want them to remain in the City of Kings and Queens,” said the wordsmith.

Founder and organiser of the Zim Hip Hop Awards, Beefy Harrison, said: “For all the 24 categories, the judges will choose the winners based on their performance, relevance and the impact their music had this year, except for the People’s Choice award where people will vote for their favourite artiste.”

Below are the Zim Hip Hop 2017 nominees

Categories

1. Best Male

Stunner

Mudiwa

MC Chita

Tehn

MYK Pimp

POY

2. Best Female

Trae Yung

Kikky Bad A$$

Kara (Jecha Koso)

Mskays

Whitney cash

Natasha Muz

3. Best Collaboration

No stress Tehn ft Thaiwanda

POY ft Splits Loui Get out the way

Mr Kata – Zunguza remix

Myk Pimp – Get mine ft Junior Brown and TRK

Tulk Munney ft Sinbad take Fizzo female Bhuru –paranoia

MC Chita – Uptown Tsotsi

4. Best Hip-Hop Group

Kaygee 40 and Shugeta

Dollar Sign Music

Mula Nation

BGS

Few Kings

The Mafia

5. Best Producer

Quazor

Take fizzo

DJ Krimz Beatz

P2daoh

Maclyne Beats

Verseless

6. Best New Comer

Muse

Floppy x

P Mula

Tulk Munney

Marcus mafia

R Peels

7. Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

Hip hop 263 Naboth Rizzla

TBF

Zvanhuwa fashion collection

Volt

8. Best Album

POY – Short cuts to heaven

Stunner – Stray Bullet

Tulk Munney – Chepa Jecha

Noble styles – Better than your album

R Peels – Zviri eva beautiful

Few Kings – Feeling aint fear

9. Best Promoter

Thorne

Naboth Rizzla

Preezo

Zimboy

Boss Chenge

10. Best Diaspora

Mab

Rich Forbes

Brucella

Wamambo

Hillzy

GT Beats

11. Best Club DJ

Raydiz

TK Beatz

Dj Krimz Beatz

DJ Drew

DJ Kead Wikead

12. Best Gospel Act

T1nda

Caespido

Mudiwa

Kaygee40 and Shugeta

J soldier

Lil Megaz

13. Best Dance Crew

Super Geeks

Mega Tronz Empire

Explosion

14. Best underground

Four Beat Fam

Hfiles

Fyp

Dakid verse

Indigo Saint

15. Best Media – ONLINE

Ritchers blog

Fokus

Keep it real Fridays

Lounge 263

The Zim tainment.

16. Best media – T.V

Onvi Tv

Naboth Rizzla Hip Hop 263

17. Best media – Journalist (Print)

Masimba Biyasi (Dakid verse) Zim rap cities

Tanaka Musanhi – Zim Rap Cities

Bongani Ndlovu – Chronicle

Kennedy navaya – Standard

Tariro Zinyemba – H-Metro

18. Best alternative

Hubby Blakes

8L

Simba Tagz

Coco Master

19. Song of the year

Guluva 7 –ngena ka1

Tehn – no stress

MC Chita – Uptown Tsotsi

Briss mbada – king Solomon.

Muse – 100 bars

Tulk Munney – Tsika jive

20. Video Of The Year

T1nda – Majarakara

Takura – Kamushekero

POY – Higher

Tehn – no stress

Mudiwa – Slaying

Marcus – Manga Muripi.

21. Best hip hop hustle.

Naboth rizzla

Clyde banks

DJ Towers

Mudiwa

Takura

Mr Kata

22. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)

Guluva 7 – Ngena ka1 verse1

Sharky – Nonono by Dexter basic verse 3

Briss Mbada – Gaya by Marques mafia verse3

Junior brown – Boys Dzetonaz by Kikky verse

Mc Chita – Uptown Tsotsi verse 1

Gze – Chamunorwa verse 1

None submission categories

23 Best Radio DJ

PD and Lady K

Mox

Promethious

Emitty Smooth

Lampy and kritic

Thorne la Roq

24. People’s choice

T-Gonzi

Junior Brown

DJ Towers

Floppy X

Stunner

Mudiwa

Takura

POY

Kikky Bad A$$

Muse

25. Best dressed chosen on the night (chosen on the night )

