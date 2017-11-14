Hitmen murder war hero. . . Wife hires car-loads of thugs to do dirty work

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

A LIBERATION war hero was murdered by unidentified assailants who were allegedly hired by his second wife in South Africa, his family has claimed.

Family spokesperson, Cde Believe Gaule, a Zanu-PF member from Matabeleland North province said his brother, Leader Gaule Ncube who was buried last Saturday at West Park cemetery in Bulawayo, was attacked by hired thugs at his home in Johannesburg.

The second wife, a Zimbabwean, could not be reached for comment, as Cde Gaule said she was in police custody in South Africa.

The late war veteran was declared a liberation war hero last Friday and was buried the following day.

Cde Gaule said armed men, who came in two cars, broke into his brother’s house, and attacked him on Sunday, November 5.

“What happened is that there was a lady who was his second wife .This woman organised a gang and went to his house in two cars and they attacked him, demanding cash. After that, he then called for help from his neighbours who came and tried to block the two cars using stones. One of the cars managed to break through, hit him in the process and dragged him for about twenty metres, leading to his death,” said Cde Gaule.

“The other car failed to get away and upon investigating, the wife was in the car and people handed her to the police.”

He said the family was saddened by the incident as they had accepted the second wife who then turned against his brother.

“This is a heavy blow to the family. We were very saddened by the circumstances of his death. We hope that justice will take its course and she gets the punishment she deserves,” said Cde Gaule.

He is survived by two wives and three children. He did not have any children with his second wife and his first wife and children live in Zimbabwe.

Cde Gaule said the deceased, whose war name was Alfred Nyambi was born in 1961 at Mpilo Central Hospital, Bulawayo.

He served in the Zimbabwe National Army before retiring in 1985.

He then went to live in South Africa in 1986.

“He did his primary education at Bayana primary school in Tsholotsho. When he finished his grade seven he crossed to Zambia in 1977 where he did his military training. He then went to further his training in Yugoslavia where he did police and military training. He was later integrated into the Zimbabwe National army before leaving for South Africa where he ventured into the construction industry,” he said.



