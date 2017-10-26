Davido off the hook. . . Artiste expected in Zim next month

IN a turn of events that almost threatened his career and livelihood, Nigerian pop star, Davido, has now been set free as he was recently cleared of all allegations of murder or involvement in the mysterious death of his friend Tagbo Umeike.

According to the autopsy report, Mr Umeike recently passed after dying from suffocation though it was originally reported that he died of alcohol poisoning after his birthday party at Shisha Lounge in Lekki, Lagos.

Davido became a person of interest after rumours started circulating that he was involved in Umeike’s death when Tagbo’s girlfriend and actress, Caroline Danjuma, accused Davido of not being truthful about what transpired the night of Umeike’s death.

Davido’s legal counsel, Bobo F Ajudua, said Davido was released by the police and was absolved of murder allegations against him, and is free to go about his business as he pleases.

“We’ve been to Panti and my client has given a statement there too. It’s clear from all the investigation, evidence, and statements given so far that David was not at any point with the deceased after he left him alive at Shisha room and as such, he’s been released to go about his business.”

“Of course if called on to give any more information, he will gladly. But in truth, he only knew so much about the night and has reproduced this time and time again. They’ve also observed the consistency between his statements and those of all the others interviewed, as a result he’s been allowed to go,” he said.

Though Davido has been wrongly accused, and many allegations have been made against him in the media, he says he has forgiven all those that had something negative to say about him during this trying time.

“Thank you Jesus. Any persons that said false things about me or accused me of what I don’t know, I sincerely forgive you and God bless you.”

“We move on, let’s all be better. Thank you Lord. Thank you to everyone that prayed for me and to those who didn’t, maybe you forgot. We thank God, all in all, now let’s get back to the music,” he said.

It is now business as usual for the artiste who has since agreed to perform in Zimbabwe next month to make up for his failed appearance during his friend – Jah Prayzah’s album launch in Harare two weeks ago after wowing fans in Guinea and Sierra Leone at the weekend. Dubbed the “My Lilly Live Concert”, the event where Davido will perform alongside Jah Prayzah, will take place in Harare on November 25 at the HICC with advance tickets being pegged at $15. VIP tickets have been pegged at $25 and $40 for VVIP and are already on sale on the Webtickets online ticketing platform and at Coloursel outlets nationwide.

Other artistes who have been included on the line-up include Freeman, DJ Iroq and Military Touch Movement artistes – Andy Muridzo, ExQ and DJ Tamuka.

This show will be a good opportunity for fans of Jah Prayzah to properly sample his new offering – Kutonga Kwaro as he did not perform much of the songs at the launch saying people needed to acquaint themselves with the album first before he performs it. – Sahara/Showbiz Reporter

