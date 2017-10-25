Kwabatsha revive Zvangu Zvamuka

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

Seven years after releasing smash hit, Zvangu Zvamuka, which took the local house music scene by storm, Kwabatsha dance group is at it once again as they have remade the popular track with the help of Durbanites, Big Nuz’s Mampintsha and West Ink’s DJ Thukzin to give it a Gqom touch.

The Gqom version of the track is featured on the group’s debut 13-track album Best of Batshi that was released recently. The album however, is made up of mostly Kwabatsha’s singles from their seven-year musical journey.

A member of the group, Trust Madosky said they had collaborated with the popular South African artistes to add flavour to their album in order to make it relevant to local house music fanatics.

“For this album, we wanted nothing but the best so we settled for the best in South Africa in the form of Mampintsha and Thukzn. Gqom music, a Durban sound is very popular so we hope that remaking Zvangu Zvamuka using this sound will resonate well with fans,” said Madosky.

He said, interestingly, Mampintsha and Thukzin were the ones who suggested that Zvangu Zvamuka be remade.

“I can’t believe we had to redo Zvangu Zvamuka after a request from Mampintsha and Thukzin who suggested that the track is popular in South Africa with DJs such as Kent using it on their sets. As a result, they said chances were high it’d be more popular with a Gqom sound so we agreed to redo it.”

On working with the SA house gurus, Madosky said: “We’re glad they didn’t turn us down when we approached them to assist as they worked well with us and gave us headers.”

Though most trending house tracks are either in Zulu or Ndebele, one thing that is fascinating about Kwabatsha’s new album is that most vocals are in Shona. The tracks have a familiar Zimbabwean sound fused with deep thumping bass and a bit of Mbira, showing the versatile nature of Kwabatsha.

Tracks to look out for include Ndoda Faro, Nyama Yekugocha, Pamagitare, Sithabile, Tamba and Zvakanaka.

The album is already available on Amazon, Google Play and Spotify with hard copies available on request.

“We’re working with an Italian company called Beat Machine which is distributing our album and collecting our royalties.

“Those who want the physical copies can contact me and we’ll deliver,” he said.

