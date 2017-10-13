Macheso, Njerama Boys descend on Mutare

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso and his outfit Orchestra Mberikwazvo will unleash new songs from his forthcoming album due for release before the end of year when he performs at Pick and Save tonight.

He will be backed by forgotten sungura giants Njerama Boys.

Macheso, speaking through his manager, Lucky Macheso, said: “This is an opportunity for us to unveil songs from our new album. We will play most of them in full. This is part of our appreciation to our fans who have always stood by us. Fans should also brace for new dances. Our dancers also have something in store.”

The inimitable bassist on his previous performances has been belting out yesteryear hits from his rich discography such as “Mundikumbuke”, “Shedia”, “Zvakanaka Zvakadaro”, “Sarah”, “Madhuwe”, “Tafadzwa” as well songs from his last album, “Tsoka Dzerwendo”, notably “Gungwa”, “Kurarama Inyasha” and “Mude-mude”.

The show starts at 8pm. There is, however, something special about tonight’s gig. It is the return of former sungura giants Njerama Boys. The “Tiri Huruva” hitmakers will perform in the eastern border city for the first time after they sunk into oblivion more than a decade ago. They will warm the stage for BaSharo, as Macheso is affectionately known.

“Zvipo NdezvaMwari”, “Ndouraiwa Nehama”, “Rega Kudaro” and “Chauta” are some of danceable tracks done by Njerama Boys who are led by the born-again Paradzai Mesi.

Like this: Like Loading...