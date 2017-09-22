Cop publishes Shona anthology

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

A RUSAPE-BASED police officer-cum- poet has defied the odds by publishing a captivating Shona anthology which contains a variety of poems which address different social issues.

Assistant Inspector Fabian Choto (38)’s anthology, which has 21 poems, is titled “Wajaira” and was published at Passion Press. The form of the verses in the anthology is varied. It contains light-hearted recitals based on cultural issues, complaints uttered metaphorically, love, hatred, patriotism and complaints among others.

A wide spectrum of poetry enthusiasts are set to be satisfied as Asst Insp Choto managed to bring up different subject areas. In an interview, Asst Insp Choto, who is based at Rusape Central, where he is the chaplain, said publishing the anthology was a dream come true for him.

Asst Insp Choto, added that there were a lot of talented poets in the country, but were lacking exposure and motivation. “I started writing and reciting poems while at a tender age. I have never looked back,” he said. “Poetry runs in my blood and at first I was just into poetry for fun.

‘‘I grew up reading poems from revered Shona poets such as Mordekai Hamutyinei, JC Kumbirai and Vimbai Chivaura. “I am more into Shona than English poetry because I feel I have a responsibility to preserve and promote our mother language.

“It took me about five years to come up with this anthology because of various challenges associated with publishing. There are a lot of costs associated with publishing and that is why some talented poets are not publishing their works,” he said adding: “This anthology has been well received by poem lovers and critics. Some are encouraging me to register it with the ministries of Higher Education and that of Primary and Secondary Education so that it also is considered as a set book.”

“I can classify myself as a modern Shona poet as I tackle issues that we that we encounter on a daily basis and communicating them in a way everyone understand,” said the soft-spoken poet.

