Zim dancehall trio descends on Mutare

Senior Reporter

GIFTED Zim dancehall emcees, Winky D, Killer T and Freeman, will perform at the 2017 Manicaland Agricultural Show main entertainment show next Saturday.

Together with a number of local artistes that include gospel sensation Blessing Shumba and man of the moment, CAF of the “One in a million” fame, the trio is expected to mesmerise the bumper crowd that is expected to throng this year’s edition of the annual event.

Manicaland Agricultural Show Society administrator Mr Edmond Nenguke confirmed that the Harare-based dancehall musicians would be performing at the event this year. Mr Nenguke said they were still finalising on the list of local artistes who will also perform alongside their Harare counterparts.

“Yes, I can confirm that Winky D, Killer T and Freeman will be performing at this year’s Manicaland Agricultural Show. They will be performing alongside a number of local artistes.

“Although we are still working on the list of local artistes that will also perform alongside their Harare counterparts, there are some we have already agreed with such as Blessing Shumba and CAF,” said Mr Nenguke.

