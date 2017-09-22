Tunes of Harmony’s Chibuku Road to Fame delight

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

HARDWORK, perseverance and patience finally paid off for local Afro-fusion outfit Tunes of Harmony, who outplayed six musical groups to win the Chibuku Road to Fame Manicaland provincial finals at Dangamvura Neighbourhood Tavern last Saturday.

The six-member group walked away with $500, while Chigapu and Nhengure, who settled for second and third positions received $300 and $200 respectively. The group will represent Manicaland Province at the national finals set for September 30 at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe national director Elvas Mari, who was also in attendance, in an interview said competition continues to grow in leaps and bounds. “Competition is getting better with each edition. Today’s competition was successful and I believe it was fair,” he said.

NACZ acting provincial manager Alexander Tunzi congratulated Tunes of Harmony for shrugging off stiff competition from other groups. “We would like to congratulate Tunes of Harmony for coming out tops. It was a tough competition where any of the participants deserved to win. We would like to wish them the best as they prepare for the national showdown,” he said.

The group’s spokesperson, Tinashe Chamusanga, was confident that they would represent the province well at the national finals.

“It wasn’t easy. Every group really wanted the accolade. We thank God that we made it. We delivered our own Afro-dance fusion style and we conquered. We ought to work hard and excel in Harare,” he said.

Prominent Mutare-based promoter and Club Mandisa owner, Boniface Nyamanhindi, who was also in attendance, said he was impressed with the level of talent showcased at the event.

“The performances I witnessed were remarkable. The groups performed with verve and confidence. Their talents should be nurtured. Tunes of Harmony have the potential to pull a surprise at national level. They were excellent,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...