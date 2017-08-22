John Legend returns to SA

John Legend

The 10-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum selling artists will be performing in Johannesburg on 3 and 4 November 2017 at the Ticketpro Dome, 7 November in Durban at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and will be ending his SA tour on 9 and 10 November in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

John Legend’s latest album Darkness and Light has been a global smash hit with top 10 singles “Love Me Now” and “Penthouse Floor” featuring Chance the Rapper. The album debuted on the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and was streamed over 12 million times in the first week.

Fans can expect to hear John perform these new singles as well as his smash single “All of Me” from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album ‘LOVE IN THE FUTURE’ which claimed the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles Chart, as well as #1 at four formats of radio: Urban AC, Top 40, Rhythm, & Adult Top 40.

[embedded content]

The single marks Legend’s highest selling and charting single of his career to date, with sales over 5.5 million worldwide.

Don’t miss the chance to see John Legend perform all your favourite hits live with a full band.

Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale starting on Wednesday 23 August at 9am.

Event Information.

Johannesburg

Dates: Friday 3rd November 2017, Saturday 4th November 2017

Venue: Ticketpro Dome

Tickets: R515 – R1140, go on sale Friday 25th August at 9am from www.bigconcerts.co.za

Durban

Date: Tuesday 7th November 2017

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium

Tickets: R375 – R855, go on sale Friday 25th August at 9am from www.bigconcerts.co.za

Cape Town

Dates: Thursday 9th November 2017, Friday 10 November 2017

Venue: Grand West, Grand Arena

Tickets: R515 – R1085, go on sale Friday 25th August at 9am from www.bigconcerts.co.za

