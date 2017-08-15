Craig David: I took my fitness passion ‘too far’

Craig David

The 36-year-old musician previously “trained like crazy” in a bid to develop the perfect physique, but Craig now concedes he became obsessive about his appearance and lost all sense of perspective at the peak of his fitness binge.

British musician Craig David has admitted he took his fitness regime “too far” after being an “overweight kid”.

He explained: “There was a time when I was like, just training like crazy, but then I realised that actually, having been an overweight kid, I just wanted to do the opposite. But finding balance was key.

“Because you can take it almost too far sometimes, and then you have to ask the questions of, ‘Who are you trying to get a six pack for?’”

Craig amazed his fans with his dramatic body transformation, but has insisted he’s now developed a more mature and healthy attitude towards his appearance.

He told Australian TV show ‘Sunrise’: “I just want to be healthy, I like to keep myself in condition cause I want to go on stage and give a 110 percent and that’s my reasons for it as opposed to, ‘Let me get a summer sick pack because I need to impress.’”

In 2010, at the height of his fitness drive, Craig admitted he would often get cravings for his favourite fast-food treats.

The ‘Fill Me In’ hitmaker conceded “there’s always a fat kid inside that’s reaching out” for KFC.

He said: “I’ll eat three KFCs … I’ll eat 12 buckets if you put them in front of me. Not 12 pieces, 12 buckets.

“I train hard, I work really hard. If you want to indulge in treats, then go for it.

“I was a fat kid growing up, who lost the weight, got himself together and now it’s about consistency. But there’s always a fat kid inside that’s reaching out for Kentucky.”