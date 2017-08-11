Seh Calaz descends on Mutare

Fungayi Munyoro Entertainment Correspondent

REVERED Zim-dancehall chanter, Tawanda Mumanyi, whose stage name is Seh Calaz, will mark his return to Mutare when he performs at Club Mandisa tomorrow (Saturday) for the first time with a live band.

Popularly known as Mabhanditi, this will be his second date with Mutare fans this year.

He is expected to thrill fans with his two latest singles, ‘‘Sadaka’’ and ‘‘Changamire’’ which have taken Zim-dancehall music scene by storm.

The multi-award winning artiste in an interview said his fans should expect a unique and polished performance since he would be performing with a live band.

“Our fans should expect one of the most memorable gigs from the Mabhanditi Clan. We will be performing for the first time with a live band, a development our fans have all been waiting for.

‘‘We will deliver the best. We will sample our 2017 hottest tracks. I promise all our fans that it will be a good show,” he said.

Show organiser, Boniface Nyamanhindi, said it was systems go.

“We are looking forward to an exciting weekend with Seh Calaz,” he said.

Seh Calaz, also affectionately known as “Boss Yala”, rose to fame in 2013 with the release of hit single, ‘‘Mabhanditi’’ which rocked airwaves.

He later released ‘‘Mumota muri Kubvira’’ which also received massive airplay on several radio stations.

He also produced the hit song, ‘‘Kwatinobva Kwakasiyana’’ which became an instant hit in 2016.

He boasts of several accolades to his name such as the 2013 Zim-Dancehall Best vocalist award.

