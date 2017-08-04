The return of Tuku, Soul Jah Love

Entertainment Correspondent

SUPERSTAR, Oliver Mtukudzi, will make a rare comeback to Mutare when he performs at The Platinum tonight (Friday) alongside trendsetting Zim-dancehall chanter, Soul Jah Love.

The potentially-explosive gig is expected to draw scores of fun lovers who fancy Zim-dancehall, contemporary and traditional jazz music.

This will be the first time for the duo to perform at the spacious venue on the same night and that makes the gig special and unique. While Soul Jah Love last performed at the venue a few months ago, it has been more than a year since Tuku came there.

“This promises to be an intriguing show. Fun lovers have been starved of Tuku’s live performances especially at our venue. This is an opportunity for them to date the country’s finest musician. Its all systems go. We are ready to host the country’s top entertainers,” said one of the organisers.

Soul Jah Love, who has quite a number of monikers such as ‘‘Chibaba’’, ‘‘Makuruwani’’ or ‘‘Chigunduru’’ always leave his fans asking for more with danceable tunes such as ‘‘Pamamonya Ipapo’’, ‘‘Ndiri Zvinhu’’, ‘‘Ngoma Ndobika’’, ‘‘Mwana WaSthembeni’’, ‘‘Go Back To Sender’’, ‘‘Handichade Nhamo’’ and ‘‘Dai Hupenyu Hwaitengwa’’, among others.

Oliver Mtukudzi

This time, however, his legion of fans hope that he does not spend fewer hours on the stage like what he did the last time. He could not last for three hours after coming way after midnight.

Although Mtukudzi, fondly known as “Tuku” has a rich discography that dates back to four decades ago, his fans will be expecting to see him performing some of the tracks such as ‘‘Chori Nevamwe’’, ‘‘Pabodzi’’, ‘‘Dzikama Wakura’’, ‘‘Bhiza Ramambo’’ (featuring Hugh Masekela), ‘‘Tamba Tamba Chidembo’’, ‘‘Masanga Bodo’’ (featuring Daisy Mtukudzi) from his latest album, ‘‘Eheka Nhai Yahwee’’ (Enjoy My Dear Friend).

Although the organisers could not shed more light on who will jump on stage first, the two are expected to take turns to entertain revellers till the last man drops.

The show starts at 8pm. Patrons will part with $5.

Like this: Like Loading...